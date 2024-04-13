Canha went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 8-2 victory over the Twins.

Canha put the Tigers in front early with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. He later walked and came around to score on a Matt Vierling single during the fifth frame before driving in Jake Rogers on an RBI single of his own in the sixth. The 35-year-old outfielder is now slashing .243/.404/.541 with three homers and six RBI across his first 47 plate appearances with the Tigers.