Canha went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Rangers.

Canha continues to provide steady production for the Tigers, as he has an .837 OPS across 18 games. The veteran outfielder recorded a .755 OPS last season and he's actually only finished above .800 once during his career, which came back in 2019 when he posted a .913 OPS and hit a career-high 26 home runs with the Athletics. Even if he slips into the .700 range, Canha should remain a solid if not spectacular fantasy asset.