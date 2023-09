Englert (hip) was pulled off his rehab assignment Sunday to undergo further medical evaluation, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Englert had allowed nine earned runs on 16 hits and four walks through 11.1 innings of work with Triple-A Toledo. He's been on the major-league injured list since late July due to left hip tightness and now seems doubtful to make it back to the bigs this year.