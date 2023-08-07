Englert (hip) has thrown three bullpen sessions since landing on the 15-day injured list July 24, MLB.com reports.

Though Englert isn't on track to return from the IL on Monday when first eligible, he at least hasn't been shut down from throwing as he works his way back from a sore left hip. Assuming he checked out fine after his most recent bullpen session Saturday, Englert could be cleared to face hitters early this week before potentially reporting to a minor-league affiliate for a brief rehab assignment.