The Tigers placed Englert on the 15-day injured list Monday with left hip tightness.

Englert's move to the IL comes two days after he was lit up for nine earned runs on 10 hits and one walk over 2.1 innings of long relief in Saturday's 14-3 loss to the Padres. Prior to the disastrous outing, Englert had been a serviceable middle-relief option for the Tigers, accruing a 4.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB in 53.2 innings. A timeline for Englert's return from the injury hasn't been established, but he'll be eligible for activation beginning Aug. 7.