Englert (4-3) took the loss in Saturday's 14-3 loss against San Diego. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings.

After a rain delay knocked out starter Matt Manning, Englert was handed the ball to start the third inning and immediately got into trouble. He served up an RBI double to Juan Soto and then a three-run homer to Manny Machado in back-to-back at-bats for the first of Englert's nine runs given up. The outing spoiled what has otherwise been a solid rookie season for Englert, ballooning his ERA from 4.19 to 5.46 and giving him his third loss of the campaign.