Englert (hip) is scheduled to appear in relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After he was blasted for nine earned runs in 2.1 innings of long relief July 22 against the Padres, Englert never appeared again for the Tigers last season. He was placed on the injured list two days later with a left hip tightness, and though he was sent out on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo in September, he was ultimately shut down again. Englert appears to be healthy again after having the offseason to recover from the hip issue, but he'll need a strong showing in spring training to secure a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen. He'll be making his second Grapefruit League appearance Wednesday after he surrendered three earned runs on three hits -- all home runs -- in two innings this past Saturday against the Yankees.