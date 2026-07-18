Rays' Mason Englert: Yields five runs in loss

Englert (0-3) took the loss against the Red Sox in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

Englert was brought up from Triple-A Durham to serve as the Rays' 27th man for Friday's doubleheader. He wasted the Rays' early offense by giving up back-to-back home runs in the first inning before yielding another long ball to Wilyer Abreu in the third and another run in the fourth. Englert has given up seven earned runs over his last two major-league outings and has a 4.54 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 35.2 innings this season. The 27-year-old right-hander will likely head back down to Triple-A in the coming days.