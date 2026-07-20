Rays' Mason Englert: Returns to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Englert to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Englert was returned to Durham after the Rays called him up to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. He started the second game of the twin bill, dropping to 0-3 on the season in the Rays' 5-3 loss while striking out four batters and serving up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk across five innings. Over 14 appearances (three starts) with Tampa Bay this season, producing a 4.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 35.2 innings.