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Rays' Mason Englert: Sent down after spot start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rays optioned Englert to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Englert will head back to Triple-A after he was summoned from Durham on Sunday to make a spot start while the Rays looked to give the five members of their rotation an extra day of rest. The right-hander was excellent in the Rays' 2-0 loss to the Astros, striking out a career-high nine batters while permitting two runs on five hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. The Rays will open their second-half schedule July 17 with 11 games in a 10-day period, and Englert looks like a good bet to be recalled to make at least one start during that stretch.

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