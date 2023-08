Englert (hip) is set to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Out since July 24 due to left hip tightness, Englert should be an option again for the Tigers' bullpen after one or two appearances on the farm. The 23-year-old right-hander has posted a 5.46 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB across his first 56 major-league innings this season with Detroit.