Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gives up four runs Sunday
Boyd (5-6) recorded a no-decision in Sunday's loss to the Twins. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings, while striking out five.
Boyd pitched better than his last start, when he gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits in just four innings. The young left-hander was victimized by the long ball, as he gave up a home run to Brian Dozier to lead off the game, then allowed a two-run bomb to Miguel Sano in the third inning. Boyd will look to improve upon this effort in his next scheduled start Saturday, though he's got a tough assignment against the Dodgers.
