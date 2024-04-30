Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed on MLB Network Radio that Manning will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manning had been on turn at Triple-A Toledo but instead will start Tuesday with the big club since they have a need. Jack Flaherty is getting the ball in the first game. Manning has looked good in his two previous starts with Detroit this season, yielding four runs while putting up a 10:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings. He will be the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader and is likely to be sent back down after the start.