Manning will likely rejoin the big-league rotation with Kenta Maeda (viral illness) being placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Jack Flaherty is currently listed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Astros, but given that Manning was scratched from his Saturday start for Toledo, it's possible he could start Sunday, or at least Monday against the Marlins. Manning has a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 17 innings through three MLB starts this year.