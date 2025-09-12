Phillies' Matt Manning: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies designated Manning for assignment Friday.
Manning was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Walker Buehler, who was added to the 40-man and 26-man rosters Friday. Manning was acquired by the Phillies from the Tigers back in July and has been pitching at Double-A Reading, where he has a 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across five innings of work.
More News
-
Phillies' Matt Manning: Sent to Philadephia•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Pitches better Thursday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Struggles in spring debut•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Role unclear heading into season•