Manning allowed one run on four hits and two walks across 2.2 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out two.

Manning still dealt with plenty of traffic but he pitched better than his first spring appearance Saturday, when he walked four batters and allowed three runs across 1.1 innings. The 27-year-old is stretching out a bit so far in Grapefruit League play, though he could be getting ready for a long-relief role as opposed to a spot in Detroit's rotation, as the Tigers have a handful of other options to start games.