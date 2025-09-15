Phillies' Matt Manning: Stays in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies outrighted Manning to Double-A Reading on Monday.
He'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Manning has spent all of the 2025 season in the minors, holding a 6.47 ERA between the Double- and Triple-A levels.
