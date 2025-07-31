The Tigers designated Manning for assignment Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Once a heralded starting pitching prospect in the organization, Manning struggled to stay healthy over each of the previous three seasons and was unable to establish himself as a permanent part of the big-league rotation. Though Manning had still managed to produce a 3.74 ERA in 168.2 innings in the majors from 2022 through 2024, the Tigers elected to move him to the bullpen earlier this season after he failed to win a spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster. While Manning has been able to stay healthy at Triple-A Toledo in 2025, his stuff hasn't played up in the bullpen as the Tigers had hoped. He had yet to receive a call-up this season while compiling a 6.04 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 52:37 K:BB in 50.2 innings with Toledo, and the Tigers have now elected to move him off the 40-man roster in order to open up a spot for trade-deadline pickup Paul Sewald (shoulder). Given his pedigree, the 27-year-old Manning could attract interest via waivers, but he doesn't look to be especially close to being an impact arm in the majors.