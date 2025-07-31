default-cbs-image
The Phillies acquired Manning from the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for minor league outfielder Josueth Quinonez.

Manning was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Thursday prior to the Phillies nabbing him from waivers. To make room on the 40-man roster for the right-hander, the Phillies designated Devin Sweet for assignment. Philadephia assigned Manning to Single-A Clearwater.

