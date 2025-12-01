Manning signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization on Sunday, Yonhap of the Korea Times reports.

Manning will head to Korea after posting an inflated 6.04 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 50.2 innings in 31 appearances, including four starts, with Triple-A Toledo in 2025. The right-hander was the Tigers' first-round pick in the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft, and he'll look to recapture some of his luster overseas in 2026.