The Tigers recalled Manning from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

He'll start Monday against the Marlins and should be set for at least a couple of turns through the big-league rotation while Kenta Maeda (illness) is on the 15-day injured list. Manning has been solid during his time with the Tigers this season, putting up a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 17 innings through his first three starts.