Manning was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Detroit's 9-1 Thursday loss to Toronto.

The 26-year-old righty will head back down to Detroit's minor-league affiliate in Toledo with Kenta Maeda being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Manning has started fives games for the Tigers this season, recording a 4.88 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 23:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings.