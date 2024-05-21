Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Manning will start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manning was expected to be replaced by Kenta Maeda (illness) in the Tigers' rotation after Maeda threw three innings in a rehab start Sunday. However, Detroit will give Manning another turn in the rotation despite having allowed three or more runs in each of his last four starts. As Petzold notes, Hinch doesn't plan on using a six-man rotation, so it's unlikely that Manning will stick around on a long-term basis.