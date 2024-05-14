Manning allowed three runs on nine hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Monday against the Marlins. He walked one and struck out five.

Manning was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, and he managed to limit damage despite being a tad too hittable. The five strikeouts helped the cause and continued a promising trend for the righty. Across 22.2 innings in the majors this year, Manning now has 22 strikeouts. He also has 24 strikeouts over 19 innings in the minors. For a pitcher who posted a 5.8 K/9 for Detroit in 2023, it's a step in the right direction. Manning should continue to start with Kenta Maeda (illness) out, and he's penciled in to take the mound again Sunday against the Diamondbacks on the road.