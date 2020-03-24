Manning might not make his MLB debut this season due to the suspension of play, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manning wasn't a lock to make his MLB debut this year even if the season started on time, but the Tigers might be even more reluctant to promote their prized righty given the current circumstances. The 22-year-old probably needed some solid showings at Triple-A to get the call, and if he's unable to do that, the team could simply hit the pause button until 2021.