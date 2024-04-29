Manning is a candidate to serve as the 27th man and start one of the games of the Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manning is on turn at Triple-A Toledo, so he's an obvious option to start that day for the big club instead. It would be his third start in the majors this season after he allowed four runs with a 10:6 K:BB in 12.1 innings covering his first two outings. If Manning does indeed start Tuesday, Jack Flaherty will likely have his start pushed back to Wednesday.