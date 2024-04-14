Manning was returned to Triple-A Toledo after Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The right-hander was called up to start the nightcap Saturday and took the loss after giving up four runs with a 7:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings. Manning has a 2.92 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in two outings as a spot starter for Detroit, and he'll remain the No. 1 candidate for a call-up when the big club again needs a starter.