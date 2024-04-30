The Tigers added Manning to the active roster to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Manning will be making his third start of the season Tuesday. He looked good during his first two big league outings, posting a 2.92 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 12.1 innings, though he will likely be sent back to Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's game.
