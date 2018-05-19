Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven against Mariners
Fulmer didn't factor into the decision against Seattle on Friday, giving up three earned runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking two as the Tigers fell to the Mariners 5-4.
Fulmer was coming off a pair of rough outings that saw him give up 11 earned runs over his last 10 innings but he was able to bounce back and log a quality start in this contest to bring his ERA to 4.35 and his WHIP to 1.28 over 51.2 innings. He'll look to build off the solid showing in his next start, which will see him take on the Twins in a road matchup next Wednesday.
