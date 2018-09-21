Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts home run in win
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-8 win over the Royals.
Castellanos followed a Christin Stewart two-run home run in the first inning with a blast of his own against Kansas City starter Jorge Lopez. The 26-year-old outfielder now has 22 home runs this season and he has an outside chance of tying or surpassing the career-high 26 he hit in 2017 with a strong finish to the year.
