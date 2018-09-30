Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Goodrum drove in the first three runs of the game, with his second inning triple plating two to put the Tigers up 3-0. It's been a solid season for the 26-year-old utility player, as he now has 53 RBI to go along with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Goodrum isn't an elite offensive player, but his decent combination of power and speed makes him a somewhat useful fantasy option heading into 2019.