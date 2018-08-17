Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Launches 13th home run
Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
Goodrum appeared in 11 games last season with Minnesota to get his first taste of MLB action, but he's turned into a steady regular for the Tigers. The 26-year-old now has 13 home runs to go along with a respectable .742 OPS across 101 games. If Goodrum records one more steal this year, he'll get to double digits in homers and steals, which would be a solid return for a player who didn't get a ton of fantasy attention before the season.
