Goodrum (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Goodrum has been on the injured list since June 19 with a left finger tendon injury. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and is now ready to rejoin the big club. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Goodrum will serve in a utility-type role for the foreseeable future while Zack Short gets an extended look at shortstop.