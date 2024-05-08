Olson did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

It was another excellent outing from Olson though he was ultimately stuck with the no-decision, despite allowing just one hit, as the Tigers' bullpen couldn't protect a 4-2 lead. Olson is 0-4 on the year despite holding opponents to one earned run or fewer in five of his seven starts. He lowered his ERA to 2.52 with a 1.12 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB across 39.1 innings. Olson will hope for better luck in his next turn in the rotation, currently scheduled for early next week against Miami.