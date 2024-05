Olson (hip) is listed as the Tigers' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 24-year-old exited his start Monday against the Royals with a bruised hip after being struck by a comebacker, but he's ready for his next turn through the rotation. Olson has enjoyed a nice start to the campaign with a 2.16 ERA over 50 innings, but he's been particularly effective across his past five starts with just three earned runs allowed.