Olson (1-7) took the loss Friday against Milwaukee, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out six.

It was a brutal night for Olson, who was tagged for a career-high eight runs. The 24-year-old right-hander has now allowed 13 runs over 9.1 innings in his last two outings after holding opponents to one earned run or fewer in each of his previous six outings. Overall, Olson sports a 3.43 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 58:22 K:BB across 65.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Nationals.