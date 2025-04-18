Olson (2-1) earned the win against the Royals on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five across five scoreless innings.

Olson allowed at least two baserunners in two of the five frames he pitched, but he managed to get out of those innings without yielding a run. The 25-year-old right-hander has won four straight games at Comerica Park dating back to the 2024 regular season, and through his first four starts in 2025 he's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 20 innings. Olson's next start is slated for next week at home against the Padres.