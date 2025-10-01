The Tigers would need to advance to the World Series in order for Olson (shoulder) to become an option to be added to their roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Olson has been sidelined since late July with a right shoulder strain but began a throwing progression in early September. It's unclear whether he's progressed to mound work, and given how long Olson's layoff has been, the right-hander seems like a long shot to pitch again in 2025.