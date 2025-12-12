Tigers' Reese Olson: Beginning throwing progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olson (shoulder) was scheduled to begin a throwing progression this week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Olson missed the final two month of the regular season and the playoffs with a right shoulder strain, but he is expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, barring any setbacks. The right-hander has dealt with injury issues but has been highly effective when on the bump, boasting a career 3.60 ERA and 269:91 K:BB over 284.2 regular-season innings since 2023.
