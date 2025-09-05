default-cbs-image
Olson (shoulder) has begun a throwing program, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Olson has already been ruled out for the regular season, but it's an encouraging sign that he's started throwing. He's been sidelined since late July due to a shoulder strain. If his recovery continues without interruption, Olson could be healthy at some point during the playoffs.

