Olson (shoulder) has been working on a throwing progression, though he's not yet ready for bullpen work and is likely still a ways off from returning, MLB.com reports.

Olson last appeared on the mound for Detroit back on July 24, and he's currently on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from a right shoulder strain. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Aug. 5, and there's a chance he can return if the Tigers make the playoffs and happen to stick around for a bit, but the righty's regular season is over. Whether Olson pitches again in 2025 or not, he should be a part of Detroit's rotation next year, and he's pitched well for the team since making his MLB debut in 2023.