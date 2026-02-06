Olson (shoulder) may not be healthy in time for Opening Day, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Olson sustained a right shoulder strain in July and was placed on the 60-day injured list with hopes of returning for the postseason, but that never came to fruition. A report from the end of January indicated Olson would likely be ready in time for spring training, but the Tigers got an update on Olson's status this week that put his availability for Opening Day in doubt. Olson has started 35 games over the last two seasons with Detroit. If he's not healthy to begin the 2026 season, Troy Melton would be the favorite to claim a rotation spot, with Keider Montero, Drew Anderson and Sawyer Gipson-Long also in the mix.