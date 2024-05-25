Olson (1-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing just an unearned run on three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

Kerry Carpenter launched a two-run homer in the first inning, and it proved to be all the offense that Olson and the Tigers bullpen would need. The right-hander generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 93 pitches, and while the win was his first of the season, the quality start was his fifth in 10 outings. Olson will take a 1.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 56.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Boston.