Olson (hip) is slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday and is on track to make his scheduled start this weekend against the Blue Jays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers initially said Olson would throw off a mound Wednesday, but he it will be pushed back one day. Olson had to exit his outing Monday versus the Royals after being struck on the right hip by a comebacker. Detroit fully expects the righty to be ready for his start this weekend, but he'll need to get through Thursday's mound session before that's official.