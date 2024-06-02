Olson (1-6) took the loss Saturday as the Tigers fell 6-3 to the Red Sox, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

He was able to handle most of Boston's lineup, but Enmanuel Valdez proved to be his kryptonite, smacking a double and two homers off Olson. The right-hander had gone eight straight outings without allowing more than two earned runs heading into Saturday, and despite the stumble Olson will take a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB through 61.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.