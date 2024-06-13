Olson (1-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals. He walked two and struck out three.

Although this wasn't as bad as his last outing, when he allowed eight runs on 12 hits over four innings, this still wasn't a great performance from Olson. The righty has now sustained losses in his last three starts, and he has a 10.43 ERA during the rough stretch. It's quite a reversal for Olson, as he had a 1.92 ERA across his first 10 appearances of the season. Fantasy managers will hope he gets back on track in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for Monday against a tough Atlanta lineup on the road.