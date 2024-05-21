Olson exited Monday's start against the Royals after being struck by a line drive in his right hip, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He surrendered two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings before departing.

Olson was forced to leave the game after being hit by a comebacker that registered at 102 mph off the bat, though he did attempt to fire a few warmup pitches before the training staff walked him off the field, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Beau Brieske entered the game to replace Olson in the bottom of the third inning.