Baez posted on his personal Instagram account that he was recalled from Double-A Erie prior to the Tigers' game Sunday against the Blue Jays, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

The Tigers have a temporary opening in the rotation after Ryan Carpenter (oblique) landed on the disabled list a few days ago, and it appears Baez has been tabbed to fill the void. After losing out on his long-shot bid for the Detroit rotation in spring training, Baez has picked up 10 starts for Erie this season, posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 55.1 innings. The Tigers may make Baez available out of the bullpen Sunday, but assuming he goes unused, he'll be a prime candidate to start one half of the a doubleheader Monday against the Yankees or Detroit's series opener with Boston on Tuesday.