Madden has a 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 37 innings over his last seven starts for Double-A Erie.

The 23-year-old righty has a 3.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 118 innings at Double-A after making seven starts at the level to close out 2022. Madden can get in trouble when he walks too many batters, but he's struck out seven or more batters in five of his last seven starts, thanks in large part to his plus slider. He will likely open next season at Triple-A, but Madden is poised to make his big-league debut sometime in 2024.