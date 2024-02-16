Madden is getting a look in major-league spring training, though manager A.J. Hinch said the righty will start the year in the minors, MLB.com reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as Madden hasn't appeared above the Double-A level yet in his career. However, the 23-year-old is an intriguing prospect, and he could force the issue if he looks good this spring and carries that over to the minor-league season. Madden may get a shot with Triple-A Toledo at some point and then could be in line for his MLB debut later this year if he stays on his current trajectory.